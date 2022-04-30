Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) PT Lowered to $150.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $109.74 on Thursday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

