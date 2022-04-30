Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 464.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

