Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Hibbett worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Hibbett by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIBB opened at $43.18 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $567.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

