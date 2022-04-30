HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) PT Raised to $38.75 at Roth Capital

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HPK opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.78. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

