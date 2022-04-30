Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,747 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

