Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOYFF opened at $43.47 on Thursday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

About Huhtamäki Oyj (Get Rating)

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

