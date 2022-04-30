Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

PI opened at $49.26 on Thursday. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 2.38.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $56,001.47. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,488.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,358 shares of company stock worth $4,853,111 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

