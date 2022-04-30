Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Incyte by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.