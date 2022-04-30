Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 46.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

