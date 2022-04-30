Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $186.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $246.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.61.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

