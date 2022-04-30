iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.39 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

