JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Neutral

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $174.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 54.6% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 31,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

