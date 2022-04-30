Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 782.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.52 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

