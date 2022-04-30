KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $9.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.79.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $274.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.62. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

