Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 269.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRO opened at $15.22 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on KRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

