Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Ladder Capital worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79,758 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.69.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

