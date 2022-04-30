Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MLFNF stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.