Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
MLFNF stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $25.68.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
