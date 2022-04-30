Mark W. Begor Sells 15,000 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equifax stock opened at $203.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.63 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

