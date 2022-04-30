Martha H. Marsh Sells 28,722 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

