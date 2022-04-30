Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

MTCH stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

