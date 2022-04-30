Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Lowered to $78.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.