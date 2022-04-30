Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Lowered to $78.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.