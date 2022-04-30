Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

NASDAQ FB opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.44. The stock has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

