Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $220.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Shares of FB opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average is $277.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

