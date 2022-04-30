Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $295.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $200.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.44. The stock has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

