Milton C. Ault III Acquires 2,666,667 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 2,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,500,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN opened at $1.02 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

