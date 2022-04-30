MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $150.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.75. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

