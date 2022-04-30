New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 15,723 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,350 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of First Foundation worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFWM. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

