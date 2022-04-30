New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,161 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $37.46 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBNC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

