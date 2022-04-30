New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 232,879 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) by 173.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 795,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 345,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

