New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 31,127 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diversey were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in Diversey by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,980,000 after acquiring an additional 203,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Diversey by 79.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,542 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Diversey by 40.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,445 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Diversey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after acquiring an additional 106,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

DSEY stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diversey (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

