New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,657 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Alpha Teknova worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 984.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 164,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,190 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 192,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares during the period. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $11.23 on Friday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 12.37.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

