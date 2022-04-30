New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 7,882 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

RXDX stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXDX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

