New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 84,715 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at $109,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:MPLN opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.25 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 9.13%.

MultiPlan Company Profile (Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.