New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Green Plains worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

