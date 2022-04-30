New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 1,335,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HYFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $9.55 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

