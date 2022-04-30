New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,287 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 349.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3,125.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,845 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.96. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

