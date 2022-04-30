New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,893 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 123,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,270,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,778,239.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,005,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,126,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

