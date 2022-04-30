New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,568 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of C4 Therapeutics worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 215,781 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. Bank of America cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.