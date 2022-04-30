New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 43,657 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,657 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 605,416 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 79.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 48.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 23.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NUVB opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

