New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,623 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Land worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

LAND opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -186.20%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

