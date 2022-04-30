New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,531 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $327,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 217.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 214.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NASDAQ SANA opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.08. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

