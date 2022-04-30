New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 34,389 Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Sylvamo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,230,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,661,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SLVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

SLVM stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $45.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.82.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

