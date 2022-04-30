New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Vector Group worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vector Group by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VGR shares. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

