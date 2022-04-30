New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Big Lots worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.19. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

