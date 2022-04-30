New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Avaya worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVYA. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 596.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 348,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 298,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 246,553 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVYA. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE AVYA opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

