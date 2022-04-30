New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Brigham Minerals worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% in the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 50.45%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

