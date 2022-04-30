New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.59.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $138.78 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

