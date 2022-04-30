New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 180.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,834 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Signify Health stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. Signify Health’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

