New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 788,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.