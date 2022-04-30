New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.17 Million Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of American Well worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after buying an additional 1,397,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $7,593,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.60.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $145,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

